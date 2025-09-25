Advertisement
Highway Chaos In Bengal As Truck Driver, Civic Volunteer Thrash Each Other

Eyewitnesses claimed that police personnel present at the scene did not intervene, which caused traffic on the busy highway to remain suspended.

Durgapur:

A civic volunteer allegedly assaulted a truck driver along the National Highway 19 in West Bengal, only to be beaten up with slippers in full public view.

According to eyewitnesses, the civic volunteer stopped a truck on the Kolkata-bound stretch of National Highway 19 during a no-entry period and allegedly demanded money from the driver. When the driver refused, he was brutally beaten up, leaving him with a head injury.

The situation on the Budbud bypass in Bardhaman district escalated when the injured driver removed his slippers and struck the civic volunteer repeatedly in front of bystanders. Soon after, several other truck drivers rushed to the spot, intensifying the tension.

Eyewitnesses further alleged that police personnel present at the scene did not intervene, which caused traffic on the busy highway to remain suspended for some time.

Videos of the incident have since sparked sharp criticism and condemnation from various quarters. Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Raman Sharma said, "This incident makes it clear that there is complete lawlessness in West Bengal. Neither does the public trust the police, nor are the police able to ensure the safety of the people. That is why we are demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister and the Home Minister of the state."

