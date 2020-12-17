High Court To Hear Shashi Tharoor's Plea Next Week For Contempt Action Against Arnab Goswami

Susnanda Pushkar Death Case: Shashi Tharoor has sought contempt action against Arnab Goswami

The Delhi High Court today said that it will hear next week the applications moved by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly airing an objectionable show in relation to the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Justice Mukta Gupta said the applications filed on behalf of Shashi Tharoor, who is also seeking to restrain Arnab Goswami from airing any shows which allegedly defame him, would be taken up on December 21.

The counsel for the journalist told the court that an application has been moved on his behalf seeking dismissal of the suit filed by the Congress leader.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Vikas Pahwa and advocate Gaurav Gupta, appearing for Shashi Tharoor, told the court that after its September 10 order asking Mr Goswami to show restraint in his reporting of the case, the journalist aired a show on October 6 which was allegedly defamatory and objectionable.

The application filed on behalf of Shashi Tharoor claims that the show was in violation of the undertakings given to the court by Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, that he will show restraint in his reporting of the case.

The court on September 10 had questioned Arnab Goswami for running a parallel investigation and trial in the Congress leader's wife's death case and had directed him to be bound by his undertaking given in 2017 on showing restraint and bringing down the rhetoric while covering the matter.

In the December 1, 2017 order, the high court had said Arnab Goswami and his channel have the right to air their stories and the same cannot be curbed, but it has to be tempered and balanced.

The court's 2017 order had come on three different applications filed by Shashi Tharoor in his Rs two crore defamation suit against Arnab Goswami and the channel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him while airing news relating to the mysterious death of his wife.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014 under mysterious circumstances. Shashi Tharoor has alleged that they continued to engage in defaming and maligning him despite an assurance given by their counsel in the court on May 29, 2017.

The court had on May 29, 2017 said the journalist and his news channel could put out stories stating the facts related to the investigation of Sunanda Pushkar's death but could not call the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram a criminal.

The Congress leader has sought a direction to them that they should not mention the expression murder of Sunanda Pushkar anywhere, since it is yet to established by a competent court whether her death was a murder.



