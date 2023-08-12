High Court Tells Manipur To Find Ways For Restoring Mobile Internet

Mobile internet was banned across Manipur since ethnic violence broke out there on May 3.

Responding to an appeal filed by various petitioners, the Manipur High Court has told the state government to find ways and means to provide mobile internet services to the people of the violence-hit state, court officials said on Saturday.

Mobile internet services were banned across Manipur since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

A division bench comprising Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice A Guneshwar Sharma on Friday directed the state authorities to come up with a mechanism for restoring mobile internet in Manipur, said a high court official.

The court said this may be done by whitelisting mobile numbers on a case to case basis and in phases.

"Accordingly, the Home Department should consider for devising mechanism and methods for providing internet services through mobile phones by whitelisting mobile numbers. Accordingly, the state authorities are directed to consider this aspect and to submit a report on the next date. The court would again hear the matter on August 31," the high court said.

The internet is not fully restored yet in Manipur, only some leased line connections are allowed.