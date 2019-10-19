High Court Bars Arrest Of Mukhtar Ansari's Son In Arms Case

Abbas Ansari is the son of Mukhtar Ansari. (Facebook)

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday restrained the Uttar Pradesh police from arresting Abbas Ansari, an international shooting player and son of jailed Member of Legislative Assembly, Mukhtar Ansari, in connection with recovery the of arms from his possession.

The Lucknow Police had seized six weapons and 4,431 cartridges from Abbas' residence in the national capital on Thursday.

During the course of proceedings, Ansari's counsel, Siddharth Sinha, submitted before a division bench of Justices Shabihul Hasnain and Rekha Dikshit that the FIR was not sustainable in Uttar Pradesh as the matter pertained to Delhi.

He also contended that no banned arms were recovered and the arms which were seized were issued after obtaining due legal permission.

Considering the facts of the case, the bench prima facie found that there was no need to arrest him.

The court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter affidavit in three weeks. It passed the order on the petition moved by Abbas Ansari.

