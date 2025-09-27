AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts For 6 More Months

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA was extended in three districts of Assam for six more months from October 1, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The state government had recommended to the Centre that the 'Disturbed Area' status under the AFSPA be extended in Tinsukia, Charaideo and Sivasagar districts for an additional period of six months, according to the notification issued by the state's Political (A) Department.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs agreed with the state government's view to retain the status in the three districts, and the extension was granted, it said.

The state government observed that the law and order situation in the state, in the context of extremist-related violence, has improved significantly due to "sustained efforts and proactive counterinsurgency measures of security forces".

Despite these improvements, there have been sporadic incidents (of violence) by suspected ULFA(I) cadres, the only militant group active in the state, along with movement of NSCN(K-YA) cadres, mainly for the purpose of extortion, subversive activities and recruitment of youth in these three districts, it said.

The AFSPA was withdrawn from the entire state on April 1, 2022, barring nine districts and a sub-division of Cachar district. Subsequently, it was withdrawn from the six districts in phases.

The state was declared a 'Disturbed Area' under AFSPA on the intervening night of November 27-28, 1990. Since then, the application of the law has been extended every six months after a review by the state government, with a report sent to the Union Home Ministry for consideration.

The act empowers security forces to conduct operations anywhere and arrest anyone without a prior warrant. It also gives a certain level of immunity to the security forces in case an operation goes wrong.

Civil society groups, rights activists and even some political parties have demanded the withdrawal of the law from the entire Northeast, alleging violation of human rights by armed forces under its cover.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)