AFSPA Extended In Parts Of Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was on Friday extended for six months in entire Manipur, except the jurisdiction of 13 police stations, in view of the prevailing law and order situation there.

The AFSPA, under which a particular state or some areas are declared "disturbed", has also been extended to nine districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state for six months, according to a notification issued by the Union home ministry.

The law was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas, bordering Assam, in Namsai district in the state.

The extension of the disturbed area in the particular areas in the three states will be effective from October 1 for six months.

The AFSPA, often criticised as a draconian law, gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary.

"And whereas, a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur has been undertaken. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958), the entire State of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 (thirteen) Police Stations of 5 districts, is declared as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from 01.10.2025, unless withdrawn earlier," the notification related to Manipur read.

The police station areas where the AFSPA will not be in force in Manipur are: Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi, Wangoi in Imphal West district, Porompat, Heingang, Irilbung in Imphal East district, Thoubal in Thoubal district and Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur district and Kakching in Kakching district.

Manipur has been under President's rule since February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government, resigned on February 9 following ethnic violence that claimed over 260 lives since May 2023.

The disturbed area declaration was in force in entire Manipur (except Imphal municipality area) since 2004 till early 2022.

In April, 2022, the Manipur government had issued a notification where it said that disturbed area will no longer be applicable in seven police station areas of Imphal West district, four police station areas under Imphal East district and one police station area each in the districts of Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

At that time, there were 16 districts in Manipur.

In October 2024, the Manipur government reimposed AFSPA in the entire state, barring 19 police station areas. A month later, the AFSPA was also extended in six of the 19 police station areas after violence broke out in Jiribam district.

More than 260 people were killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

In a separate notification, the home ministry said a further review of the law and order situation in Nagaland has been undertaken.

After that, Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Meluri districts in Nagaland were declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (SpecialPowers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier.

The government also declared that areas falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District;ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung District iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, will continued to be notified as 'disturbed area' under the AFSPA for six more months with effect from October 1.

A third notification issued by the home ministry said a further review of the law and order situation in Arunachal Pradesh has also been undertaken.

Now, therefore, Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and the areas falling within the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur and Chowkham police stations in Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Assam, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2025, unless withdrawn earlier, the notification said.

There have been protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law from the Northeast as well as Jammu and Kashmir for its alleged "draconian" provisions.

Manipuri activist Irom Chanu Sharmila fought against the law by remaining on hunger strike for 16 years, before ending it on August 9 in 2016.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said the AFSPA has been removed in 70 per cent areas in the northeastern states even though it is in force in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)