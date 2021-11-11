'High Command Will Decide': Ashok Gehlot On Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle

Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath today. File

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today said the Congress high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan.

Mr Gehlot met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at 10, Janpath today. The meeting lasted for almost an hour.

Speaking to mediapersons on the cabinet expansion, Mr Gehlot said, "I have briefed the party's high command about the current situation. The party high command will decide on the Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Ajay Maken (state in charge) knows everything. We will accept whatever decision will be taken by the party high command. I just want good governance to continue in the state of Rajasthan."

The expected cabinet expansion will set a roadmap for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

On petrol and diesel price hike, Mr Gehlot said, "The Centre is calling the states and asking them to reduce the fuel prices. They are trying to make states compete with each other. If the Central government reduces the prices of petrol and diesel, it will eventually be reduced in the states."

A major reshuffle in Rajasthan is on the cards. Yesterday, Ashok Gehlot met the central leadership of the Congress. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken were present at the meeting.

According to sources, yesterday's meeting was regarding a Cabinet reshuffle long pending in the state.

Ajay Maken yesterday said, "I believe that a lot of confusion has now been cleared and a future roadmap is being prepared."

Sources said that Sachin Pilot was in Delhi yesterday and met Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

The inclusion of Mr Pilot's supporters in the Cabinet was a part of the peace formula worked out by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra last year when the faction was on the warpath.

