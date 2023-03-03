Heroine, Cash Seized Near LOC In Jammu And Kashmir; Cops Probe Punjab Link

J&K police have intensified its drive against cross border drug smuggling (Representational)

Security forces have seized seven kilograms of heroin and around two crore rupees of cash from a notorious drug peddler near the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police officer said.

Police said with the seizure and arrest of a notorious peddler Rafi Lal, a major narco terror module has been busted and its links with Punjab based narco smugglers are being investigated.

According to Mukesh Singh, additional director general of police Jammu, a joint team of army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police searched the house of the drug peddler.

"During searches, seven kilograms of Heroin, around two crores of cash (counting going on) and a Pistol with 01 Magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR was recovered," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir police have intensified its drive against cross border drug smuggling and peddlers across the region.

Recently, five army personnel and four others were arrested for running a drug smuggling racket from the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.