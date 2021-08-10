Heroin Worth Rs 53 Crore Hidden In Shampoo Bottles Seized At Delhi Airport

The heroin was smuggled into India in bottles of hair colour, shampoo

Customs officials at the Delhi International Airport seized nearly eight kilograms of heroin from two passengers on Sunday. The cost of the drug is estimated to be around Rs 53 crore in the international market.

The two arrested fliers are Afghan nationals who had travelled to India from Tehran via Dubai, officials said.

They had smuggled the drugs by concealing it in at least 30 bottles of hair colour and two bottles of shampoo.

Cases of drug smuggling have become frequent in recent times with the Customs officials at the Delhi International Airport seizing heroin worth over Rs 600 crore between December 2020 and June this year, officials said.

In the same period, 18 foreigners and two Indians were arrested in 14 cases, they said.