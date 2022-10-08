Heroin Worth Rs 360 Crore Seized From Pakistani Boat Off Gujarat Coast

Coast Guard and Anti-Terror Squad seize Rs 360 crore heroin from Pakistani boat off Gujarat

The Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad or ATS have seized heroin worth Rs 360 crore from a Pakistani boat off the state coast, an official said this morning.

The Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS personnel seized the boat 'Al Sakar' which had 50 kg heroin on board, in the Arabian Sea, the official said.

The boat had six crew members and is being brought to the state's Jakhau port for further investigation, the official added.

More details awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)