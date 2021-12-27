Here's What Delhi Will Shut Down If Yellow Alert Is Declared Over Covid

The yellow alert will put into effect a host of additional curbs in Delhi (File)

Delhi's positivity rate, which remained above the critical 0.5 percent mark for the second straight day today at 0.68 percent, may trigger the Yellow Alert in the national capital. Most activities that were resumed in phases as the second wave waned will come to a grinding halt if the alert is sounded.

Under the Delhi government's four-stage Graded response Action Plan (GRAP), approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of the third wave of Covid, the alert will put into effect a host of additional curbs. The city government is yet to take a decision on this.

Here's what will remain open and won't:

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes will be shut down. Private offices will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

Shops and malls selling non-essential goods and services will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule

Restaurants in the city will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity from 8 am to 10 pm, while bars will be allowed to remain open from 12 noon to 10 pm, also at 50 percent capacity.

Cinema halls and multiplexes that are currently open to the audience will be shut down. And so will be banquet halls and auditoriums. However, hotels will be allowed to remain open.

Spas, gyms, yoga institutes, and entertainment parks will be shut down. Sports complexes, stadiums, and swimming pools will be closed. But there will be no restrictions on organising national or international sporting events at these places. Public parks will remain open.

The Delhi Metro will run at 50 percent seating capacity and no travellers will be allowed to stand inside. Interstate buses will run at 50 percent seating and only two passengers will be allowed in autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, and cycle rickshaws.

Salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to operate.

Only 20 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals.

The ban on social, political, religious, festivals, and entertainment-related activities will remain. Places of worship will remain open with restrictions on the entry of devotees.

Delhi has so far reported 14,43,683 cases of coronavirus with 25,106 related deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,289, of which 692 patients are in home isolation.

Delhi's daily caseload saw a 14 percent spike today as the national capital reported 331 new cases - highest in six months - with one related death. The city has been witnessing a gradual rise in daily numbers amid a threat of the Omicron variant which has triggered an alarm globally.