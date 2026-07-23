"Here To Seek Justice": Students Protest In Guwahati Over Exam Paper Leaks

Hundreds of students and members of the Cockroach Janata Party staged a massive peaceful protest at Chachal in Guwahati on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protesters also expressed solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and called for reforms in the country's education system.

The demonstrators alleged repeated failures in the education sector, including recurring examination paper leak controversies, and demanded greater accountability from the Centre.

They urged comprehensive education reforms and said the minister should resign over what they described as repeated lapses in the examination system.

"We are here peacefully protesting against the corrupt government that is not taking any accountability for the blunders they have caused. We are here to seek justice for the students. That's all -justice," said a protestor.

Another participant said the primary demand of the protest was the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"I'm in this protest because of just one thing-that the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, should resign. He has failed on multiple occasions to provide a proper system for students so they can grow and improve. That is the main agenda of this protest," the student said.

The protesters further stated that citizens have the right to hold elected representatives accountable, adding that public demonstrations are a democratic way to raise concerns and demand responsibility from the government.