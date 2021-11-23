PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida Airport on November 25: All You Need To Know

Noida Airport will be the latest in the list of airports in Uttar Pradesh, following close on the heels of the recently inaugurated Kushinagar airport and the international airport at Ayodhya, which is under construction. It will also be the second international airport in the Delhi-NCR region.

The cost of development of the first phase of the Noida International Airport is estimated to be over Rs 10,050 crore. International bidder Zurich Airport International AG will be the concessionaire.

The airport will house 186 aircraft stands, a public transportation centre, a VVIP terminal, an airport hotel, an airport rescue and firefighting building, a state-of-art MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhauling) service as well as a rainwater harvesting pond, among other features.

The airport is spread over more than 1300 hectares of land. After the completion of the first phase, it will be able to host 1.2 crore passengers annually.

The Noida airport will be India's first net-zero emissions airport. Additionally, dedicated land has also been earmarked for the development of a forest park. Trees from the project site will be used in the park.

The Noida International Airport has been envisioned with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub, a first in India. The aim is to reduce the total cost and time for logistics.

The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonne.

The Noida International Airport will also develop a Ground Transportation Centre. This centre will provide services such as a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking, thereby enabling round-the-clock connectivity.

To reduce commuting time between Delhi and the Noida International Airport, it will be linked to the planned Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail. This is expected to reduce the commute time to just 21 minutes.