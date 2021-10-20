Airport In UP's Kushinagar Launched By PM, First Flight From Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Kushinagar is one of the major pilgrimage centres for Buddhism followers from all over the world. Lord Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana in Kushinagar. It is one of the most important archaeological sites in India.

A Sri Lankan delegation, including a Holy Relic entourage, departed for the inaugural international flight to Kushinagar from Colombo.

The airport - built at an estimated cost of Rs 260 crore - will benefit domestic as well as international pilgrims by providing seamless connectivity to the Mahaparinirvana sthal of Lord Buddha.

The airport will serve nearby districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and is an important step in boosting investment and employment opportunities in the region.