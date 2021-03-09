Rs 242 Crore Sanctioned To Develop Ayodhya Airport: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

Rs 242 Crore Sanctioned To Develop Ayodhya Airport: Minister Hardeep Puri. (FILE)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sanctioned Rs 242 crore for development of a state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

The airport will "hugely benefit" visitors and pilgrims, he said.

A Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Court paved the way for it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 5 last year performed the "bhoomi pujan" of the temple kick-starting its construction.

Mr Puri said on Twitter, "In good news for civil aviation connectivity for Ramjanmsthali Ayodhya, AAI has sanctioned Rs 242 crore for development of the state-of-the-art airport in the holy city. This airport will hugely benefit visitors & pilgrims. I want to thank @UPGovt for its cooperation in this regard."

Around 270 acres of land has been made available by the Uttar Pradesh government for the first phase of airport development, he noted.

"ATR72 aircraft operations will begin in the first phase. Additional land (558 acres) is being acquired by the state govt for further upgradation of the airport for operation of wide body aircraft in Phase-2," he mentioned.