'Herath Mubarak': PM Modi Greets Kashmiri Pandits On Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri 2021: PM Modi greeted Kashmiri Pandits "Herath Mubarak"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Kashmiri Pandits "Herath Mubarak" on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. "I pray that this auspicious occasion furthers happiness and well-being all across. May everyone's aspirations be fulfilled in the times to come," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Other Union Ministers including Smriti Irani and Dr Harsh Vardhan also posted greetings on the microblogging site.

Herath Mubarak!



I pray that this auspicious occasion furthers happiness and well-being all across. May everyone's aspirations be fulfilled in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2021

महाशिवरात्रि हेरत हुंद छुवु सारनी पौष्त। महादेव तॅ माता पार्वती करिन तुहिंदिस समस्त परिवारस हमेशॅ कर्पा अनुग्रह तॅ रॅच्छ।Herath Mubarak 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 10, 2021

Herath Mubarak! 🙏



May the festival bring in peace, prosperity & happiness for all! pic.twitter.com/lHjdqDx9wL — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 10, 2021

Political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and others extended their greetings to Kashmiri Pandits on Maha Shivratri.

Herath mubarak to Kashmiri Pandits everywhere. Have a blessed day. #HerathPoshtepic.twitter.com/Zh6oLHTBCN — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 10, 2021

Herath Mubarak & may all your prayers be answered. Kashmir misses your presence & is incomplete without you. pic.twitter.com/rc3tnNfAuO — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) leader Altaf Bukhari, in a statement, said that Maha Shivratri holds a "special place" in the history and culture of the region. "The fervour with which Maha Shivratri is celebrated here is a testimony to the impeccable communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir. I warmly greet our Hindu brethren, especially the Pandit community, on this auspicious occasion. I pray that peace, prosperity and progress prevail in our region," Altaf Bukhari said.

The unique festival of Maha Shivratri is celebrated across the country. Devotees of Lord Shiva meditate, chant stotras and fast on Shivratri.