Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: Wshes, Images, Status And Messages To Share

Maha Shivratri 2021

Shivratri 2021

Maha Shivratri, the 'Great Night of Shiva', is on Thursday. On Shivratri, Lord Shiva - believed to be the 'creator', 'destroyer' and 'preserver' of the universe - is worshipped by Hindu devotees across the world. Maha Shivaratri is observed with great devotion by chanting Shiva mantras and prayers. Devotees observe strict fast during Shivratri and meditate. People chant stotras, sing devotional songs and stay awake all night. At day break they take a bath and visit temples with milk, flowers and other offerings to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Shivratri is observed on the 'Chaturdashi Krishna Paksha' or 14th day of the New Moon phase in the month of 'Phalguna' according to the Hindu calendar. To celebrate the auspicious time dedicated to Shiva, many people like to send Shivratri wishes, images and photos of Lord Shiva and share Shiva mantras and stotras.

Happy Maha Shivratri 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Wallpapers, SMS, Messages, Photos, Greetings

Mahashivratri wishes: "Om Namah Shivaya"

Maha Shivratri Muhurat

Chaturdashi tithi or time begins at 2:39 PM on March 11 and ends at 3:02 PM on March 12. 
Nishita Kaal (night) puja time is from 12:06 AM to 12:55 AM on March 12
Shivaratri Parana time is from 6:34 AM to 3:02 PM on March 12
Shivratri first prahar puja time is from 6:27 PM to 9:29 PM on March 12
Shivratri second prahar puja time is from 9:29 PM to 12:31 AM on March 12
Shivratri third prahar puja time is from 12:31 AM to 03:32 AM on March 12
Shivratri fourth prahar puja time is from 3:32 AM to 06:34 AM on March 12

Mahashivratri wishes

Shivratri wishes: "Celebrate the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri with great joy and glory"

Shivratri wishes: "May Lord Shiva banish all your troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri"

Shivratri wishes: "On the auspicious Mahashivratri, may Lord Shiva bless you with a happy life"

Shivratri wishes: "May the blessings of Lord Shiva always be with you. Happy Mahashivaratri"

Maha Shivratri wallpapers to share with friends

 Maha Shivratri mantras

1. Shiva Moola Mantra: 

Om Namah Shivaya

2. Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra: 

Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti-Vardhanam

Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityormukshiya Mamritat

3. Rudra Gayatri Mantra:

Om Tatpurushaya Vidmahe Mahadevaya Dhimahi

Tanno Rudrah Prachodayat

4. Rudra Mantra:

Om Namo Bhagwate Rudraay

5. Shiva Stotram:

Karpur Gauram Karunavataram

Sansara Saram Bhujagendra Haram

Sada Vasantam Hridayaravinde

Bhavam Bhavani Sahitam Namami 

Wish you a Happy Mahashivratri!