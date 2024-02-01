Hemant Soren Approaches Jharkhand High Court, Petition To Be Heard Today

Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), moved the Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday night.

The ED arrested Mr Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before the arrest, he tendered his resignation as chief minister.

Mr Soren's petition will be heard by the bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary at 10.30 am today.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)