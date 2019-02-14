Hema Malini Urges Farmers To Use New Agricultural Techniques

Hema Malini asked the farmers to desist from burning the stubble of paddy.

Actress-turned-politician and BJP MP Hema Malini has said farmers should adopt new agricultural techniques for increasing their produce.

"Defer traditional agriculture and take advice of scientists for good cropping," the MP from Mathura said after inaugurating a "Kisan Mela" followed by "Kisan Goshthi" (seminar) in remote Pentha village of the district on Wednesday.

She asked the farmers to desist from burning the stubble of paddy. The crop residue may be turned into manure and help increase the produce, she added.

She said farmer-centric schemes of the Centre, if practised, can help increase production and minimise investments.

The BJP MP also felicitated Dr S K Mishra of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra for helping farmers with new scientific technologies.