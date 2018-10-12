Help Assured After Madhya Pradesh Woman, 85, Allegedly Denied Ration

The DM assured he would look into the matter. (Representational)

An 85-year-old woman was allegedly denied ration due to unmatched thumb impression in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

The incident happened on Tuesday when Suhagrani Chadar went to a shop to redeem the benefit of the ration scheme. The woman went to the shop on a handcart since she was unable to walk due to illness.

Earlier, the woman's daughter Sri Bai went to get ration on her behalf but was denied as the beneficiary was her mother. After facing a lot of trouble, Sri Bai and her husband took the woman to the shop, only to be disappointed further. "Despite informing that my mother cannot come, they insisted to bring her," said victim's daughter.

Even upon reaching the shop she could not avail the ration as her thumb impression did not match with records.

The digitalisation of the ration system has become a problem for the people in the state. The government has recently issued 1,265 ration cards under the fair price shop in Sagar's Jaruakheda, out of which only 200 people have received ration.

Speaking on the issue, District Magistrate Alok Kumar Singh assured that the matter would be resolved. "We will look into the matter, and make sure that the woman receives ration," said Singh.