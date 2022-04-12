HELINA Missile Successfully Flight-Tested: All You Need To Know

HELINA (Helicopter-based NAG) is a third-generation anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, which has been designed and developed indigenously by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The flight trials were conducted from an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) on Monday.

The flight-test was jointly conducted by the teams of scientists from DRDO, Indian Army and Indian Air Force (IAF).

The missile is guided by an Imaging Infra-Red (IIR) seeker operating in the Lock-on-Before-Launch mode, said the DRDO. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

HELINA can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as top attack mode. The system has all-weather day and night capability and can defeat battle tanks with conventional armour as well as with explosive reactive armour.