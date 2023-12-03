Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat's Bharuch, Locals Face Commuting Issues

The MeT has predicted light rainfall in 11 districts of Gujarat for Sunday (ANI)

Heavy rains lashed the Bharuch district of Gujarat in the early hours of Sunday, with streets and roads flooded and locals bearing the brunt of commuting hassles including slippery roads, reduced visibility, and poor driving conditions.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad predicted light rainfall in 11 districts of Gujarat for Sunday.

The 11 districts include Aravalli, Ahmedabad, Mahisagar, Dangs, Navsari, Valsad, Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Saurashtra, Junagadh and Gir Somnath.

Last month, unseasonal rains caused by a western disturbance pounded vast swathes of Gujarat.

The showers, accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms, caused widespread destruction of crops and also inflicted damage on properties across the state.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Meteorological Centre forecast moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning in seven districts of Tamil Nadu for Sunday morning.

"Moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu," the Chennai Met department stated in a release.

The regional weather department also forecast light rain in another 11 districts of the state.

