Heavy Rain In Pune Triggers Waterlogging, 2 Landslides

Pune witnessed heavy rains on Saturday, resulting in waterlogging on several roads as well as a couple of landslide incidents, though no one was hurt in these, officials said.

Widespread rainfall across the city and the Western Ghats, however, also brought much-needed relief to citizens by increasing inflow into the district's dam catchments, including that of the vital Khadakwasla dam, they added.

A landslide occurred on Saturday afternoon in the area located beyond Rajmachi Fort towards Lonavala Road near Katal Waterfall, a district official said.

"Road clearance work is currently underway. A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall also occurred at Inglun Ghat under Junnar police station limits at 1.30 pm on Saturday. Rocks and mud have fallen onto the road and only one-way traffic is currently operational," he said.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for the city area, while a 'red' alert has been issued for the district's ghat areas, officials said.

With heavy rainfall likely to continue on Sunday, the district administration has appealed to citizens to remain alert, they added.

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