Video: Water Leaks Inside Pune Metro Coach After Heavy Rain

After days of humid weather and rising temperatures, heavy evening showers lashed Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday. While the spell brought temporary relief from the heat, it also exposed the city's recurring monsoon challenges.

The sudden spell of rain led to severe traffic congestion, waterlogging in several pockets, and an incident from the Pune Metro that sparked concern among commuters. It disrupted normal life during peak office hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on roads and public transport networks.

Metro Leakage Video Goes Viral

A video purportedly showing rainwater leaking from the roof of a crowded Pune Metro coach on the Pimpri-Swargate Purple Line has also gone viral. The clip showed passengers standing inside the packed compartment as water appeared to seep through the roof.

Multiple commuters were seen looking upwards while others attempted to avoid the dripping water in the overcrowded coach. Pune Metro authorities have yet to issue an official clarification on the incident.

Highway Traffic Comes to a Standstill

Heavy rain also caused massive traffic snarls on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, particularly along the Baner and Mhalunge stretches. Visuals from Thursday night showed kilometre-long queues of vehicles crawling through roads during peak evening hours. Cars, buses, trucks and two-wheelers were seen stuck in traffic as heavy downpours slowed vehicular movement across multiple lanes.

Light to Moderate Rain For Pune

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Pune on May 23. The sudden change in weather comes after weeks of dry and hot conditions, with intermittent rainfall activity likely to bring temporary relief from soaring temperatures.

Friday's intense spell of rain brought the city its first widespread thundershower spell after weeks of hot and humid conditions, offering residents brief relief from rising temperatures. The last major rainfall spell in Shivajinagar was recorded on April 2, when the area received 65 mm of rain.

Since then, Pune has witnessed largely dry weather conditions, barring a brief 0.4 mm rainfall recorded on April 23. Friday evening's showers, therefore, marked the city's first significant rain activity in nearly one-and-a-half months.