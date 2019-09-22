Heavy Rainfall In Saurashtra, Kutch Today, Says Weather Agency

Weather agency has predicted heavy rainfall in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Saurashtra and Kutch today.

The weather forecasting agency has also predicted that east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy downpour throughout the day.

"Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat region, Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today," the IMD stated in its all India weather warning bulletin.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim and Odisha.

Strong winds with a speed of about 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail over the northeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea, southwest Arabian Sea and south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next couple of days.

