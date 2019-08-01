Airport Closed, Trains Cancelled After Record Rain In Vadodara

The Vadodara Airport was closed on Wednesday due heavy rainfall. (File)

The Vadodara Airport was closed on Wednesday due heavy rainfall. Two domestic flights were also cancelled, airport authorities said.

Vadodara in Gujarat received very heavy rain on Wednesday-over 400 millimeters in just 12 hours, the weather office said. Western Railways said some trains passing through the city had to be diverted due to water-logging.

The Gujarat government directed the local administration to shift people from low-lying areas in Vadodara. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called a meeting in Wednesday evening to review the situation in Vadodara. He urged people to cooperate with local officials during the rescue operations.

Heavy rainfall hit several other places in Gujarat including Ahmedabad, Surat and Panchmahal.

As per the latest forecast by the weather office, several parts of Gujarat will receive "heavy to very heavy rains" during the next two days.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.