Heavy Fog Grips Delhi-NCR: 14 Trains Cancelled And 60 Trains, 20 Flights Delayed

The flight operations have also been disrupted with 20 flights being delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to poor visibility.
Comments
Over 500 flights, both domestic and international, flying in and out of the IGI Airport have been affected since Sunday, when the city witnessed the worst fog of the season.
However, the Republic Day rehearsals continued unabated in the National Capital.
#Delhi: #Visuals of rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at #Rajpath, in the early morning hours, amid dense fog and intense cold wave conditions in the national capital pic.twitter.com/Vgq8I7zt8B— ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018