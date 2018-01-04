Heavy Fog Grips Delhi-NCR: 14 Trains Cancelled And 60 Trains, 20 Flights Delayed

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had claimed yesterday that less trains were running late in comparison to flights during question hour in the Lok Sabha.

All India | | Updated: January 04, 2018 09:41 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Heavy Fog Grips Delhi-NCR: 14 Trains Cancelled And 60 Trains, 20 Flights Delayed

Delhi Fog: Train and flight services remain affected for the fourth day in a row.

New Delhi:  A thick blanket of fog continued to envelope the national capital and several other parts of North India on Thursday.18 trains have been rescheduled, 60 delayed and 14 others have been cancelled.

The flight operations have also been disrupted with 20 flights being delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to poor visibility. 

Comments
Close [X]
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had claimed yesterday that less trains were running late in comparison to flights during question hour in the Lok Sabha. 

Over 500 flights, both domestic and international, flying in and out of the IGI Airport have been affected since Sunday, when the city witnessed the worst fog of the season. However, the Republic Day rehearsals continued unabated in the National Capital. 

Trending

Delhi FogTrains and flights cancelled

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bomb CycloneSagarika Ghatge PicsLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsH1B Visa ChangesSouth Africa vs India

................................ Advertisement ................................