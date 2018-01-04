Heavy Fog Grips Delhi-NCR: 14 Trains Cancelled And 60 Trains, 20 Flights Delayed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had claimed yesterday that less trains were running late in comparison to flights during question hour in the Lok Sabha.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Delhi Fog: Train and flight services remain affected for the fourth day in a row. New Delhi: A thick blanket of fog continued to envelope the national capital and several other parts of North India on Thursday.18 trains have been rescheduled, 60 delayed and 14 others have been cancelled.



The flight operations have also been disrupted with 20 flights being delayed at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport due to poor visibility.



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had claimed yesterday that less trains were running late in comparison to flights during question hour in the Lok Sabha.



Over 500 flights, both domestic and international, flying in and out of the IGI Airport have been affected since Sunday, when the city witnessed the worst fog of the season. #Delhi: #Visuals of rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at #Rajpath, in the early morning hours, amid dense fog and intense cold wave conditions in the national capital pic.twitter.com/Vgq8I7zt8B — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018

However, the Republic Day rehearsals continued unabated in the National Capital.



