Heavy Firing Exchange At LoC In J&K's Poonch As Pak Violates Ceasefire

The Indian Army retaliated effectively, on official said. (FILE PHOTO)

Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Friday exchanged heavy firing along the Line of Control, the defence ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked attack violating the ceasefire agreement around 7.30 am in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors.

He said Pakistani soldiers resorted to mortar shelling and also used small firearms to target Indian positions.

The Indian Army retaliated effectively, he added.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.