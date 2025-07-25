Agniveer Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured In Landmine Blast Near LoC In J&K's Poonch

An armyman was killed and two others injured in a landmine blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

During area domination patrolling in the general area of Krishna Ghati, a mine blast took place, in which an Agniveer jawan was killed and two others suffered injuries, they said.

The injured, one of whom is an JCO, have been shifted to a military hospital and are stable, they added.

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks pay solemn tribute to Agniveer Lalit Kumar of 7 JAT Regiment, who made the supreme sacrifice while on an area domination patrol in the general area of Krishna Ghati brigade, following a mine blast," White Knight Corps said on X.

"We stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)