Heavy Fines For Traffic Violations From Today: 10 Points

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 comes into effect from today.

New Delhi: Higher traffic penalties will come into effect from today under the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was cleared by the parliament last month. The new law aims to instill fear in people who violate traffic rules, since an "intelligent traffic system" will monitor offences, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said last month. Common offences like the use of mobiles, jumping traffic lights and driving on the wrong lane will be categorized as "dangerous driving".