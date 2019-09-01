Heavy Fines For Traffic Violations From Today: 10 Points

Here is your ten-point cheat sheet on this big story:
- Penal provisions have been made more stringent for common traffic violations like not wearing a seat belt, jumping red light and drunk driving under the new Motor Vehicles Act, NS Bundela, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi told NDTV.
- "There is a need to increase public awareness and our motive will be to ensure that people drive safely. We will work towards making our roads safer for citizens", Mr Bundela said. Changes have been communicated to the traffic staff at ground level, he added.
- Under the new law, fine for driving without licence has been hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. For driving despite disqualification, the fine has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 10,000.
- Drivers will be fined Rs.10,000 for not giving way to emergency. Taxi aggregators violating driving licences will be fined up to Rs. 1 lakh.
- Overspeeding can now invite a penalty between Rs 1,000- Rs 2,000. The penalty has been increased from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000 for light motor vehicles and 2,000 for medium passenger vehicles.
- Driving without a seat-belt can now invite a fine of Rs 1,000, which was earlier Rs 100.
- For driving without insurance, there will be a fine of Rs. 2,000; those driving without helmets will have to shell out Rs. 1,000 and can face three-month suspension of their licence.
- In case of any road offence by underage drivers, the guardian or owner of the vehicle will be held guilty; the penalty will be Rs 25,000 along with three years in jail and the registration will be cancelled.
- Overloading of vehicles will draw a penalty of Rs 20,000
- Last month, Nitin Gadkari said the process of making a driver's license would be computerised and anyone - be it a minister or parliamentarian- would get their license only after passing online tests.
