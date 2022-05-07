Heat Wave Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan From Sunday

A man bathes to get respite from the heat on a hot summer day in Ajmer

After a brief spell of relief, heatwave conditions are expected in parts of Rajasthan again from Sunday, a meteorological department official said here.

A heatwave is likely to be witnessed in the districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions from May 8, and the maximum temperatures in these regions are expected to be between 44 and 45 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

It added that during the next two to three days, relatively strong dusty winds and thunderstorms are also likely in the districts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions.

Light rain and thunderstorms were witnessed in some places of the state in the last 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature for Saturday was recorded at 43.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the weather office said.

