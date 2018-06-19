Heat Wave Hits West Bengal, Government Extends Summer Vacation In Schools In Kolkata, the temperature has been crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark for the last few days. The heat wave and humidity are adding to people's woes.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT In Kolkata, the temperature has been crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark for the last few days Kolkata: The West Bengal government has extended the summer vacation in government schools due to a heat wave that has hit Kolkata and southern parts of West Bengal. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee today announced the decision to extend the vacation till June 30.



In Kolkata, the temperature has been crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark for the last few days. The heat wave and humidity are adding to people's woes. The regional weather office said the maximum temperature today was 40.6 degree Celsius, which is almost 7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was around 30 degrees, 3 degrees above normal.



The relative humidity touched 65 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent in the evening, causing discomfort.



Earlier, the government schools were to open on June 20. But due to the intense heat, the government extended the vacation. Mr Chatterjee said ,"The summer vacation in state run schools from primary to the higher secondary level will be extended from June 20-June 30."



The minister has also requested private schools to extend summer vacations due to the hot weather and heat wave.



The heat wave and the humidity will continue in Kolkata and the southern districts for the next two days, the weather said today.



The Met department said that due to weak monsoon flow and prevailing strong west to northwesterly winds in lower levels, moderate heat wave condition will continue over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata for the next two days.



The West Bengal government has extended the summer vacation in government schools due to a heat wave that has hit Kolkata and southern parts of West Bengal. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee today announced the decision to extend the vacation till June 30.In Kolkata, the temperature has been crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark for the last few days. The heat wave and humidity are adding to people's woes. The regional weather office said the maximum temperature today was 40.6 degree Celsius, which is almost 7 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature was around 30 degrees, 3 degrees above normal.The relative humidity touched 65 per cent in the morning and 47 per cent in the evening, causing discomfort.Earlier, the government schools were to open on June 20. But due to the intense heat, the government extended the vacation. Mr Chatterjee said ,"The summer vacation in state run schools from primary to the higher secondary level will be extended from June 20-June 30."The minister has also requested private schools to extend summer vacations due to the hot weather and heat wave. The heat wave and the humidity will continue in Kolkata and the southern districts for the next two days, the weather said today.The Met department said that due to weak monsoon flow and prevailing strong west to northwesterly winds in lower levels, moderate heat wave condition will continue over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata for the next two days. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter