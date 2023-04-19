Heat Is Surging Across India, Risking Blackouts And Even Deaths

Summer is expected to be hotter this year. (Representational)

Temperatures are soaring across the country this week, sparking warnings about heat waves and increasing the risk of blackouts, potentially exposing millions of people to heat exhaustion or deadly heat stroke.

The maximum temperature on Monday exceeded 44C in Baripada in Odisha, and remained about 5C above normal in many areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heat wave warnings for several regions, including in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar and Odisha.

India's bracing for what might be a hotter summer than usual. This year, there's increased focus on the weather after the subcontinent suffered a punishing heat wave in 2022 that caused widespread human suffering and affected global wheat supplies. There's also concern about power failures as people turn up their air-conditioners and push the grid to the limit.

Heat, when combined with humidity, becomes especially dangerous, or even deadly. A majority of the country's 1.4 billion population work outdoors, often without protection. Many construction workers, hawkers and rickshaw pullers die each year during the summer as they don't have the means to beat the heat. India suffers from the most pronounced heat-related labor losses in the world.

13 people died of heat strokes and scores needed medical help on Sunday after attending a government-sponsored event in Navi Mumbai, where they were exposed to the scorching sun for hours.

The authorities have asked people to be vigilant about their health by staying hydrated. The weather office advised to avoid exposure to heat, wear lightweight, loose and cotton clothes, and cover heads.

Additionally, West Bengal has ordered all educational institutions to stay shut this week to protect children from extreme heat conditions. In some other states, school timings have been shortened.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)