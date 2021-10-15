'Heartbreaking': Chattisgarh Chief Minister After Speeding Car Mows Down Devotees

Bhupesh Baghel prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the road mishap in the state's Jashpur district, where a car ran over a group of people on their way to immerse an idol of Goddess Durga, was "heart-breaking" and assured that justice will be served. One person was killed in the incident while 16 were injured.

In a tweet in Hindi, Bhupesh Baghel said, "The Jashpur incident is very sad and heartbreaking. The culprits were immediately arrested. Prima facie action has also been taken against the police officers who appeared guilty. An inquiry has been ordered. No one will be spared. Justice will be given to all. May God rest the soul of the departed in peace."

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

"One body has been brought dead to the hospital while 16 others have been hospitalised. Two of them have been referred to other hospitals after X-ray established a fracture," Block Medical Officer James Minj said.

The Chhattisgarh police have arrested two accused and assured to take strict action against them.

"Both accused of the incident where a speeding car mowed down people in Pathalgaon, Jashpur have been arrested. Bablu Vishwakarma and Shishupal Sahu are residents of Madhya Pradesh and were passing through Chhattisgarh. Action is being taken against them," Jashpur Superintendent of Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.