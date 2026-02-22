Heart-Stopping CCTV Shows Girl Blocking Closing Lift Doors To Rescue Toddlers

In a heart-stopping moment captured on CCTV, a young girl displayed heroic presence of mind by using her body to block a malfunctioning lift door, preventing two smaller children from being trapped inside. The incident unfolded when two toddlers were standing inside an elevator while the older girl was outside. The doors began to close unexpectedly, and the lift's safety sensors reportedly failed to detect the children. Without hesitation, the older girl wedged her body and hands between the closing doors to stop them from sealing.

Her actions bought enough time for nearby residents and two women to rush over and help pry the doors open. The girl then stepped inside to safely lift and carry the toddlers out one by one.

The exact location of the video has not been confirmed.

Watch the video here:

A small girl is seen at the entrance of a residential lift.

As the elevator doors began to close, she noticed

another child running toward the lift from the corridor.



Without hesitation, the girl used her own body to partially block the doorway, preventing the heavy doors from… pic.twitter.com/llUbPdk5eN — SUNIL KUMAR (@ijustsunil) February 21, 2026

Internet Reaction

The video has gone viral, sparking a mix of reactions online. Some praised the girl's bravery, while others raised concerns about lift safety and maintenance. People questioned why the doors didn't reopen when they detected an obstruction and called for accountability from lift manufacturers and maintenance teams. Meanwhile, some users are saying kids shouldn't use lifts without an adult.

One user commented, "Incredible bravery, but this also shows how important proper elevator maintenance is."

Another user wrote, "It's definitely elevators fault but also negligence of parents. Those kids shouldn't be in lift without parents or guardian."

A third said, "that elevator needs to be repaired. the door should open the moment something comes in the way. an elevator is designed to even detect a small piece of paper or leaf in the doorway. these are laser guided door mechanisms."

A fourth added, "How old is this little angel? At such a young age, she already has superhero instincts. Your parents must be so proud."

"The administration should reward this child with bravery award while the society should be charged for a faulty lift. It could have been very risky for this girl too if the lift moved up or down in the failure of the sensors, and off course the kids inside the lift would panic." added a fifth.