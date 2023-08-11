'Hearing Ramayana, Mahabharata References': Minister Slams Kamal Nath

Jyotiraditya Scindia also targeted the opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance. (File)

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that he has been hearing a lot of references about Ramayana and Mahabharata inside and outside the parliament in the last month ever since the stirrings for the state assembly election and Lok Sabha elections started.

Jyotiraditya Scindia made the remark in Gwalior on Friday while replying to a question asked about former chief minister Kamal Nath's recent remark about Hindu Nation. The union minister arrived in Gwalior on a two-day visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region.

During this, he interacted with the media persons and when asked about Kamal Nath's remark, he said, "I said yesterday in the parliament that in the last one month ever since the stirring for assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections started, we are hearing a lot of references to Ramayana and Mahabharata inside and outside the house."

"References of Lord Ram and Ravana are also being heard a lot. There is a lot of talk about Janeu Dhari, Parikrama of the temple and visits have also started. Many yagyas are being organised. For the first time, a political party (referring to Congress) is announcing Ram Van Gaman Path in its manifesto. But I believe that the people of the country know everything and they will remove their (Congress) facemasks," he said.

Notably, recently Mr Nath had said, "What is the point of making a Hindu nation? 82% are Hindus here. In a country where there is such a huge percentage, is it a matter of debate? What is the need to say Hindu nation, these figures state."

The union minister further said that the hope of 140 crore people and the dreams of many generations, the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the beginning of next year itself.

Meanwhile, Mr Scindia also targeted the opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance and claimed that the clan had been formed in the greed of power.

"I also said yesterday in the House that those whose hearts do not meet, their parties are joining together. In 2024, the people of the country will make everything crystal clear and make the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the third time under the leadership of the Prime Minister with a thumping majority," he added.

Further reacting to Leader of Opposition (LoP) Govind Singh's remark about the state government spending money unnecessarily, the union minister said, "LoP Govind Singh ji is a senior leader, but the people will take their decision and their decision will be clear in the upcoming assembly polls."

