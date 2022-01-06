Watch: Health Minister Meets Covid Positive Doctors, Workers At AIIMS

Mansukh Mandaviya met doctors, health workers who have tested Covid positive at AIIMS, Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met the doctors and health workers who have tested positive for coronavirus at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

"Met Corona infected healthcare workers at AIIMS New Delhi today and inquired about their health. Our health army is playing an important role in securing the country. The country is safe only when they are healthy. I pray for all HCW's speedy recovery," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

The Union Minister further appealed to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior as cases are increasing in the country.

आज AIIMS नई दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमित हेल्थकेयर वर्कर्स से मुलाक़ात की और उनके स्वास्थ्य के विषय में जानकारी ली।



हमारी हेल्थ आर्मी देश को सुरक्षित करने में अहम भूमिका निभा रही है। इनके स्वस्थ रहने से ही देश सुरक्षित है। मैं सभी HCW के जल्द स्वस्थ होने ही प्रार्थना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/EyIdIRK8oB — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 6, 2022

According to reports, around 50 doctors of AIIMS, Delhi have gone into isolation after some tested positive while others showed symptoms of Covid.

On Tuesday, all medical staff at AIIMS in Delhi were told to join the duty 'with immediate effect' as COVID-19 cases continue to risk and the threat of Omicron looms large.

In a notice, AIIMS said: "In continuation of the office of memoranda...it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation i.e. from 5th to 10th January 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19/Omicron Pandemic."

"COVID-19: AIIMS, Delhi cancels remaining part of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10; asks faculty members to join duty 'with immediate effect'," the notice further read.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria also advised people not to panic but stay alert and follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

"COVID-19 appropriate behavior, including proper masking, washing hands, avoiding crowds, and vaccination is crucial. Don't panic. It's a mild disease, but stay alert," Dr Guleria said.

India reported 90,928 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 56 per cent higher than yesterday's 58,097 cases. The weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent.

The country also reported 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant - the most in Maharashtra with 797 cases, followed by Delhi with 465 cases.