Over 90,000 New Covid Cases In India, 56.5% Up From Yesterday

Active cases account for less than 0.81 per cent of total cases.

India reported 90,928 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 55 per cent higher than yesterday's 58,097 cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 97.81 per cent.

At least 19,206 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,43,41,009.

The active caseload stands at 2,85,401.

The weekly positivity rate of 3.47 per cent and the daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent.

148.67 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive which started in January last year.