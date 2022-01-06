Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 58,000 New Covid Cases In India, 2,135 Total Omicron Cases

Covid Cases In India: The Omicron variant appears to be far less severe than initially feared. (File)

India reported 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 55 per cent higher than the previous day's 37,379 cases. In order to deal with the surge, the government is speeding up vaccination drives across the country. Those in the age group 15-18 are now being inoculated.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,82,551 with 534 more fatalities, the data showed.

A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

Several states have announced restrictions like night curfew as Covid cases continue to rise.

Soaring Omicron cases around the world could increase the risk of a newer, more dangerous variant emerging, the World Health Organisation, or WHO, said yesterday.

While the variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared and has raised hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life return to more normality, the WHO has said.

But WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood sounded an ominous note of caution, telling news agency AFP that the soaring infection rates could have the opposite effect.

