India's First Omicron Death In Rajasthan: Government Sources

India today reported its first Omicron death in Udaipur, confirmed government sources. The man, Laxminarayan Nagar, was 73 years old.

He had tested positive for Covid on December 15 and has been in hospital since then.

The person is reported to have comorbidities, like diabetes, hypertension, among others.

His samples were sent for genome sequencing, meanwhile he was found Covid negative on December 21.

The genome sequencing results came in on December 25 and he was found to carry the Omicron variant.

He died six days later on December 31 at around 3:30 am.

The man was doubly vaccinated and had no significant contact and travel history.