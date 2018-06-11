Headed For Picnic, 7 Students Killed By Speeding Bus On Agra-Lucknow Expressway The students de-boarded the bus on the expressway. They were waiting for it to refuel on the highway when a bus hit them from behind

Share EMAIL PRINT While some of the students died on the spot, others were rushed to the hospital. Kannauj: At least seven students of a college in Uttar Pradesh were killed and others seriously injured after a speeding state-run bus crushed them on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, police said.



The group of students from Sant Kabir Nagar were headed for Agra for a picnic in a bus. However, early this morning, their bus ran out of diesel in Kannauj district.



The students de-boarded the bus on the expressway. They were waiting for it to refuel on the highway when a bus hit them from behind.



While some of the students died on the spot, others were rushed to the hospital. Their families have been informed, an officer said.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered his condolences to the aggrieved families and announced compensation.



At least seven students of a college in Uttar Pradesh were killed and others seriously injured after a speeding state-run bus crushed them on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, police said.The group of students from Sant Kabir Nagar were headed for Agra for a picnic in a bus. However, early this morning, their bus ran out of diesel in Kannauj district.The students de-boarded the bus on the expressway. They were waiting for it to refuel on the highway when a bus hit them from behind. While some of the students died on the spot, others were rushed to the hospital. Their families have been informed, an officer said.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has offered his condolences to the aggrieved families and announced compensation. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter