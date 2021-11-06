Head Of Anti-Drugs Agency Team Assures 'Fair' Probe Into Aryan Khan Case

The SIT of Narcotics Control Bureau arrived in Mumbai today.

Deputy Director-General Sanjay Kumar Singh, heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Narcotics Control Bureau headquarters, said that a fair and impartial investigation will be done in the six cases taken over by his team from NCB Mumbai, including the drugs-on-cruise case.

"We have started the investigation, we will do whatever a fair and impartial investigation demands," said Mr Singh.

The SIT arrived in Mumbai today. Earlier, speaking to media persons at Mumbai airport, he said, "We have taken over a group of 6 cases. He (Sameer Wankhede) is the zonal director of Mumbai, we will definitely take his assistance in the investigation."

Speaking to ANI over the phone, an NCB official said that Sameer Wankhede is an Officer of Zonal Director Rank which is equivalent to the rank of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and such a senior officer does not become the investigating officer of any case.

"He/she just supervises any investigation of the zone. So it's baseless to say that Sameer Wankhede will cease to investigate these 6 cases. Actually, he was never investigating these cases," he said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals and Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

