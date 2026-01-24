'He Was Harassed At Workplace': Wife Of GST Official Who Died By Suicide

A GST official found dead in a car in Maharashtra's Beed district last week was driven to suicide due to sustained mental harassment at work, his wife has claimed.

A case of abetment of suicide has been registered against a Goods and Services Tax department official from the district, police said on Saturday.

Sachin Jadhavar was found dead in a car on January 17 in Kapildharwadi stretch of the Dhule-Solapur highway, with police claiming at the time that a note recovered from the spot mentioned work-related issues.

The victim's wife, Mayuri Jadhavar, who met Beed Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat on Friday, alleged her husband was not only harassed at his workplace but was also targeted in his personal life.

"There was an attempt to kidnap our son from school. On another occasion, my husband's vehicle was deliberately rammed into outside the office and he was abused verbally. All of this was aimed at mentally breaking him," she alleged.

She questioned the delay in registering an offence related to the death and also why police was not showing Jadhavar's "suicide note" to the family.

Several members of the Jadhavar family held a protest outside Beed rural police station on Friday seeking registration of a case against those they claimed had been named in the note found by police.

The victim's family the stir only after senior officials assured them of a thorough probe into all allegations raised by them.

A case of abetment of suicide was registered late Friday night against Beed GST assistant commissioner Dilip Phate based on the complaint of Jadhavar's family, a Beed Rural police station official said.

