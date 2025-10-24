Claim vs Counter Claim, FIRs In Cop's Wife vs Chattisgarh IPS Officer

A senior IPS officer, Ratanlal Dangi, has been accused of sexual harassment by the wife of a sub-inspector posted in the Chhattisgarh police department. The woman has accused the officer of physical and mental harassment lasting seven years. Dangi, however, believes that the woman has filed a complaint in defense of his blackmail complaint.

Inspector General Ratanlal Dangi has strongly denied the allegations, calling them baseless. Speaking to NDTV, he said, "I first complained about blackmailing, and then the woman filed this complaint as a defense."

The case came to light after the woman submitted a written complaint to the Director General of Police (DGP) on October 16, following which the police administration initiated a departmental inquiry.

A two-member investigation team comprising senior IPS officers Dr Anand Chhabra and Milna Kurre has been appointed to probe the matter.

What Are The Allegations

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she first came into contact with Ratanlal Dangi in 2017, when he was posted as the Superintendent of Police in Korba. The harassment continued as Dangi was transferred across postings from Surguja to Bilaspur, and later to the Police Training Academy in Chandkhuri, where he is currently posted, she said.

The complainant alleged that Dangi would summon her to his bungalow in his wife's absence and harass her, and even after being transferred, he continued to pressure her through video calls.

She further claimed that when she attempted to distance herself, Dangi threatened to transfer her husband to a Naxal-affected area, forcing her to maintain contact against her will.

In the complaint, she said she remained silent for years out of fear for her husband's job but finally decided to come forward due to continuous mental and physical torture.

IPS Officer Refutes Allegations

IG Ratanlal Dangi has denied all allegations, calling them baseless and part of a larger conspiracy to defame him. A day before the woman accused him of harassment, Dangi had filed a written complaint to DGP Arundev Gautam, accusing her of blackmail and mental harassment.

In his letter, Dangi claimed that the woman had been blackmailing him for several years, making videos of his private moments to control his life and extort him. He alleged that she imposed bizarre restrictions on him such as forbidding him to talk to his wife, attend family functions, or celebrate birthdays and anniversaries.

He further claimed that the woman forced him to keep video calls on for eight hours a night, including while bathing, sleeping, or exercising, and that she threatened to release photos and videos taken in his bathroom if he resisted.

Dangi also stated that when he protested, the woman would cut her hand and fake suicide attempts to manipulate him. He accused her of creating public scenes at his residence, showing obscene pictures to his domestic staff, and separating him from his wife and children.

What Do We Know So Far

An audio clip related to the case has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the woman can be heard speaking to a man and denying allegations of sexual harassment, saying that a senior officer should confirm the facts and that she would present her version before the inquiry committee.

Responding to the controversy, Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai said that the government would not shield anyone accused of misconduct, regardless of their rank or position. "Whether it is an IPS or IAS officer, if an allegation is made against anyone, there will be an investigation. If the inquiry confirms wrongdoing, strict action will follow," the Chief Minister said.

Dangi, a 2003-batch IPS officer, has held several key positions during his career, including Superintendent of Police in Bijapur, Kanker, Korba, and Bilaspur, and Inspector General in Surguja, Durg, and Bilaspur ranges.

He is currently serving as the Director of the Police Training Academy in Chandkhuri. Dangi is also known as a published author and yoga practitioner, having written several books on motivation and wellness.