'He Called For Help': Brother Of Man Killed In Delhi House Collapse

The worker is survived by a wife, three daughters and a son

Azad rushed to Satya Niketan in south Delhi after his brother Naseem, trapped under the debris of a three-storey building, made a desperate call to him seeking help.

Although Naseem was rescued after a three-hour-long operation, he could could not be saved. He was one of the two labourers who died when a three storey building crashed in Satya Niketan.

Azad said his brother had called him and informed him about the building collapse.

"Naseem called me and informed that he was trapped inside. I was in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and rushed to the spot.

"When I reached here, I saw that the roof of the building had collapsed. The authorities said rescue operation was going. We got to know that others, including Bilal, Ashraf, Arman, Naseem, Firdaus and Gulfaraz were also trapped inside," Azad said.

The labourers were working here from past two months.

Naseem has a wife, three daughters and a son, Azad said.

Tabarq said Naseem was his brother-in-law and he too rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident from his relatives in Bihar.

"My brother-in-law was trapped inside. I received a call from my village in Bihar. My relatives informed me about the incident. I reached here and saw that the rescue operation was going on. Some of the persons were rescued and the authorities were doing their work. I also work in the area near Satya Niketan," Tabarq said.

Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said five labourers who were trapped under the debris have been rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment. Two of them died later.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) pressed its sniffer dogs into service to search for survivors.

Delhi University student Yash Aggarwal, who lives in a PG opposite the building which collapsed, said, "When I heard a loud noise, I came out. A person was sitting on his scooty and when the building collapsed, his vehicle got damaged. "Another person, who was bleeding, came from the building saying some other people were trapped inside, following which the police were informed," Aggarwal said.

Another DU student Akash Shekhar Verma, who also lives in the same PG, said, "We heard a loud noise several times, came outside and saw the building got collapsed. I came here on February 25 and since then, the work was going on."

