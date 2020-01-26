HD Kumaraswamy Alleges Death Threat From Right-Wing Organisations

HD Kumaraswamy said he won't be cowed down by threats. (File)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that right wing organisations were behind death threats to him and 15 others including actor Prakash Raj and said that he won't be cowed down by them.

"I will not stay quiet because of such threats. I know who is behind it. Those belonging to BJP-linked organisations speak about terror activities of other communities, while there are terrorists within," Mr Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Mr Kumaraswamy said he would not be cowed down by threats from right wing outfits. "RSS was started along with Nazi activities in Germany and there was no difference between them," he said.

Saying that those close to him had advised him to not take the threats lightly, Mr Kumaraswamy said," If they try to cause any danger to me, they will turn into ashes."

An unsigned threat letter with a list of 15 famous personalities including Mr Kumaraswamy, actors Prakash Raj and Chetan, Lingayat Seer Nijagunananda Swami was reportedly posted to the Seer's ashram in Belagavi.

Karnataka Home minister Basavaraj Bommai had asked Mr Kumaraswamy to share details of the letter to help police investigate it.