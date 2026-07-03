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HCLTech Signs $1.14 Billion Deal With European Firm, Shares Open 4.6% Higher

The deal will help HCLTech establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage the client's global digital workplace and enterprise networks, the company said.

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HCLTech Signs $1.14 Billion Deal With European Firm, Shares Open 4.6% Higher
HCLTech's shares opened 4.6% higher on Friday after the announcement.

India's HCLTech has won a $1.14 billion deal with a major European firm, the software services exporter said on Friday.

HCLTech's shares opened 4.6% higher on Friday after the announcement, boosting gains on the Nifty IT index, which was up 2.5%.

Here are some details:

  • The deal will help HCLTech establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage the client's global digital workplace and enterprise networks, the company said.
  • The deal will last for four-and-a-half years, and is extendable by another five years, it added, without providing further details about the European firm.
  • This is entirely new business for the company, HCLTech said, and not from an existing client or a deal renewal.
  • HCLTech, which will report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 on July 13, has forecast revenue growth of 1%-4% for the year.
     

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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