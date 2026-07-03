HCLTech Signs $1.14 Billion Deal With European Firm, Shares Open 4.6% Higher

India's HCLTech has won a $1.14 billion deal with a major European firm, the software services exporter said on Friday.

HCLTech's shares opened 4.6% higher on Friday after the announcement, boosting gains on the Nifty IT index, which was up 2.5%.

Here are some details:

The deal will help HCLTech establish an AI-driven operating model to transform and manage the client's global digital workplace and enterprise networks, the company said.

The deal will last for four-and-a-half years, and is extendable by another five years, it added, without providing further details about the European firm.

This is entirely new business for the company, HCLTech said, and not from an existing client or a deal renewal.

HCLTech, which will report its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 on July 13, has forecast revenue growth of 1%-4% for the year.



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