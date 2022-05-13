HCL Heiress Roshini Nadar Malhotra Aims At Cloud Services For Growth

Roshni Nadar Malhotra took over HCL after her father stepped down in 2020. (File)

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the chairwoman of HCL Technologies Ltd., is seeking to grow sales at the software services company founded by her billionaire father in double digits and planning to expand business into newer geographies.

"My vision for HCL Technologies is that we should keep growing in double digits," Ms Nadar Malhotra, the only woman among those helming top software makers in India, said at a media briefing in Mumbai. "Five years from now, we will grow in more geographies and business lines."

C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director for the company, said the firm plans to spend big on providing cloud computing services to clients, even while focusing on engineering, infrastructure and product verticals to achieve double-digit growth.

The company founded by tech tycoon Shiv Nadar clocked revenues of $2.99 billion in the quarter to March 31, a jump of 11% over the past year, exchange filings show. It counts plane maker Boeing Co. and health care major Merck & Co among its clients and expects revenues to grow by as much as 14% in the year to March 2023.

IT services for chip companies are also a focus area for HCL Tech, Ms Nadar Malhotra said, as the world moves toward chip sovereignty with countries including the US, Japan and India wooing semiconductor makers to build factories.

Ms Nadar Malhotra took over HCL, India's third-largest IT services company, after her father stepped down in 2020. Mr Nadar, considered a pioneer in India's tech industry, started HCL in the 1970s as a hardware firm that made computers. The company gradually began offering software services to global clients and has since become a key player in India's IT services industry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)