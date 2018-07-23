Shiv Nadar Donates 1 Crore To Famous Hill Shrine In Tirupati

Shiv Nadar requested TTD to use the fund in the hospital for differently abled people.

A donation of Rs one crore has been made to the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala by Chairman of tech major HCL, Shiv Nadar.

Mr Nadar handed over a demand draft for Rs 1,00,00,001 to a temple official last night after offering prayers at the shrine, Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanams (TTD) public relations officer T Ravi told PTI.

He said the HCL chairman requested Tirumala Tirupati Devasathanams which administers the cash-rich shrine to utilise the fund for a hospital trust run by it for differently-abled people in Tirupati.