'Haven't Yet Examined Form 6': Supreme Court On Bihar SIR Petition

The Supreme Court today iterated that it had not yet examined the matter concerning Form 6, which is needed for registering as a new voter.
The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana while hearing a petition on the voter roll cleanup exercise special intensive revision (SIR).
The petitioner's lawyer said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that Form 6 was approved by the Supreme Court.
To this, Justice Bagchi said, "There is no adjudication on the new Form 6."
The Supreme Court, iterating what it had said in a previous hearing, said there was no application regarding the new Form 6 when the case over the SIR in Bihar was taken up.
"It was neither approved or disapproved. We haven't examined it," the Supreme Court said.
While hearing a separate petition on October 5, the Supreme Court said it had not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the ECI during the SIR of electoral rolls in various states.
The Election Commission in a press release on September 26 suggested that the Supreme Court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in the May 2026 judgement relating to the Bihar SIR.
However, the ECI has said that Form 6 itself has not been amended; it maintained that it only added an extra declaration to be used by new voters for the SIR exercise.
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