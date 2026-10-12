'Haven't Yet Examined Form 6': Supreme Court On Bihar SIR Petition

The Supreme Court today iterated that it had not yet examined the matter concerning Form 6, which is needed for registering as a new voter.

The observation came from a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana while hearing a petition on the voter roll cleanup exercise special intensive revision (SIR).

The petitioner's lawyer said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that Form 6 was approved by the Supreme Court.

To this, Justice Bagchi said, "There is no adjudication on the new Form 6."

The Supreme Court, iterating what it had said in a previous hearing, said there was no application regarding the new Form 6 when the case over the SIR in Bihar was taken up.

"It was neither approved or disapproved. We haven't examined it," the Supreme Court said.

While hearing a separate petition on October 5, the Supreme Court said it had not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the ECI during the SIR of electoral rolls in various states.

The Election Commission in a press release on September 26 suggested that the Supreme Court had upheld the Form 6 declaration in the May 2026 judgement relating to the Bihar SIR.

However, the ECI has said that Form 6 itself has not been amended; it maintained that it only added an extra declaration to be used by new voters for the SIR exercise.